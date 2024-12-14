December 24 - 26: 3-Day holidays for schools in Telangana for Christmas

The Telangana government has announced three-day holidays for schools in the state in a welcome move to celebrate Christmas. Holidays will begin on December 24 and end on December 26.

The official announcement states that all schools in the state, including those in Hyderabad, will be closed during this period. The holidays fall on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

Interestingly, the Telangana government, headed by KCR in earlier years, had declared Christmas holidays for five days, but now with Revanth Reddy as head, this is reduced to just three days.

Official Notification has already been issued by the Telangana Government. All Schools in Telangana should follow this.

Holiday dates:

24 December: Christmas Eve

25 December: Christmas Day

26 December: Boxing Day

This will surely bring a wave of joy to the students' and teachers' faces who now can look forward towards having a well-deserved break during the festive time.

