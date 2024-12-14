December 16 heavy rains in Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools, colleges likely!

Tamil Nadu is preparing to face another bout of torrential rains from next week as a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on December 15, predicts the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system may move west-northwest wards and reach the Tamil Nadu coast by midweek and intensified rains may accompany it.

According to the IMD, the city is expected to experience light rainfall in the next two days, which will develop into heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on December 17. Further spells of showers are predicted to occur on December 16 and 18. In its response, the IMD sounded a yellow alert for 10 coastal and delta districts, including Chengalpet, on December 17 and expanded it to 12 districts like Kancheepuram on December 18.

On December 14, Chennai is expected to receive light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The skies would be partly cloudy with temperatures likely to drop to 24-25°C at night while increasing to 30-31°C during the day.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected to occur in Kerala on 17 and 18 December and, similarly, in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 16 and 17 December. Heavy rain showers are likely to take place in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 14 and 15 December.

The IMD has issued warnings to fishermen to avoid venturing into vulnerable areas, including the Comorin region, Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the Andaman Sea from December 14 to 17.

With the renewed spell of rainfall expected to lash Tamil Nadu, there is a high chance that holidays may be declared from December 16 to 19. The heavy rainfall is likely to cause chaos, disrupting daily life, and the government may declare holidays to ensure public safety. It is already known that the government has declared holidays in the affected areas.

Tamil Nadu has already registered 54 cm of rainfall since October 1 and reflects a surplus of 32% for the season so far. The widespread rainfall through this week saw the state swing from a surplus of just 16% to now 32% in just 24 hours. A renewed spell like this over the last phase of the northeast monsoon is expected to send Tamil Nadu's seasonal rains soaring further.

As the state prepares for another round of heavy rainfall, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the heavy downpour. The government is also expected to take measures to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions.

Also read: Another Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh by December 18