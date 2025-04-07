Hearing on Asaram’s interim bail scheduled in Jodhpur HC today

Jaipur, April 7 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court’s main bench in Jodhpur will hear the interim bail extension plea of Asaram today. Asaram is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting a minor.

The matter will be taken up by a division bench comprising Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vineet Kumar. The court will decide whether to extend the interim bail granted to Asaram earlier.

During the last hearing on April 2, the victim’s counsel, P.C. Solanki, alleged that Asaram had violated a Supreme Court directive prohibiting him from delivering sermons during his interim bail. In response, the High Court had directed both parties to submit affidavits clarifying their positions. Asaram’s lawyer is expected to present his affidavit in court today.

Asaram had surrendered at Jodhpur Central Jail on April 1 around 1.30 p.m. after the expiry of his interim bail. However, later that night, at around 11.30 p.m., he was admitted to a private hospital, Arogyaam. No official statement has been released on the reasons for his hospitalization.

Earlier, Asaram had been granted three months’ interim bail by the Gujarat High Court. Following the reopening of the Rajasthan High Court after the Holi vacation, his lawyer, Nishant Borda, sought an urgent hearing on a previously filed application seeking an extension of the bail.

A petition for regular bail had also been filed in the Rajasthan High Court but was later withdrawn due to slim chances of success. A fresh plea was then filed for an extension of interim bail. The High Court had directed Asaram to first approach the Gujarat High Court.

The Jodhpur hearing was initially scheduled for March 27 but was deferred as the Gujarat High Court had not yet delivered its verdict. In Gujarat, the hearing was held on March 25, and the verdict was reserved. On March 28, a split decision emerged -- one judge supported the bail, the other opposed. The matter was then referred to a third judge, who ruled in Asaram’s favour, resulting in a 2:1 decision granting him interim bail.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.