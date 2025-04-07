Shilpa Shirodkar revisits her school memories as a member of the 1989 batch

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar embarked on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited her childhood alma mater, Ava Bai Petit School in Khar, for a special farewell event.

Invited as a distinguished guest and alumni judge, Shilpa’s return was a poignant and nostalgic experience. The actress took to her Instagram handle to express her feelings. Sharing a couple of her photos, Shilpa wrote, “Full circle moment! Stepped back into my alma mater, Avabai Petit School in Khar, after all these years. As a student of the 1989 batch, I relived a rollercoaster of emotions, memories, and joy. Sitting in the same bench, meeting my teachers, and walking those familiar corridors was nothing short of surreal. I remember each and every moment of my school days like they were yesterday. I was a handful, always getting into mischief and earning my fair share of punishments from my teachers. But despite the chaos I caused, they saw something in me and nurtured it.” (sic)

“Today, as I stand here, judging the students and seeing the spark in their eyes, I’m reminded that whatever I am today is also because of my teachers and the values they instilled in me. I’m totally grateful for the lessons they taught me, both in and out of the classroom. Thank you, Avabai Petit School, for being a part of my journey and for letting me be a part of yours. #ForeverAPetitite,” she added.

During her visit to the school, the ‘Gopi Kishan’ actress reconnected with her former teachers, interacted with current students, and took a nostalgic tour of the campus. Having spent much of her childhood in Khar, the actress fondly reminisced about her playful school days, sharing amusing and heartfelt stories that had both students and faculty laughing.

While in her old classroom, Shilpa couldn't resist pointing out the very bench where she used to sit. She confessed to being quite a mischievous student, often finding herself standing outside the classroom as a punishment for her pranks and nonstop chatter.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shirodkar made a comeback with the Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 18.” She will next be seen in the upcoming film “Jatadhara,” which also stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha.

