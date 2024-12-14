Another Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh by December 18

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a new low-pressure area may develop over the Bay of Bengal in the next four days, which may bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea in the next 48 hours. This system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the coast of Andhra Pradesh by December 17.

IMD has also issued an alert that the low-pressure area may turn into a cyclonic storm and cause heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has already received heavy rains for the last two to three days due to the effect of a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains have lashed Tirupati, Chittoor, and Nellore districts with Tirupati receiving more than 10 cm of rainfall.

The southern coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh suffered from heavy damage to crops because of heavy rains. According to the weather experts, the coming spell of heavy rains might cause more damage to the crops and infrastructure of the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been advised to take all requisite precautions and minimize the effects of the havoc caused by torrential rains. The government is asked to make all preparations necessary in order to send relief supplies to the stranded people.

In light of the high rain forecast by the weather survey, the government of Andhra Pradesh declared a holiday for all its schools and colleges in the districts along the coastline on December 17.

It advises the people of Andhra Pradesh to be ready for this spell of heavy rainfall and take all measures towards making necessary arrangements for their own protection.

