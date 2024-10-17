Namrata Shirodkar Posts Joyful Throwback Picture with Sitara and Gautam

Mahesh Babu's Family Delights Fans with Adorable Throwback Photo

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, has shared a heartwarming throwback picture of herself and their children, Sitara and Gautam, on social media. The charming photo captures the joy and innocence of the Ghattamaneni siblings during a winter play date.

Winter Wonderland

In the picture, Sitara, a budding model and social media sensation, exudes Barbie-like charm in her bright pink puffer jacket and matching pants. Gautam, who prefers a low profile, sports a casual denim look with a t-shirt and thermal layer. Namrata joins her kids, radiating joy and warmth.

Fan Reaction

The post has garnered widespread attention, with fans and followers flooding the comment section with affectionate messages. The picture has undoubtedly become one of the cutest on the internet.

Gautam's Higher Studies

Gautam, who recently turned 18, is currently pursuing a four-year integrated drama course in New York. The family had celebrated his milestone birthday together in the city, sharing stunning photos on social media.

Mahesh Babu's Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is set to collaborate with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli for the highly anticipated project, SSMB 29. Writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed that filming is scheduled to commence in January 2025.

Capture the Moment

