Sirisha Lella: Nara Rohit's Fiancée - Family Background , and more

Nara Rohit's Fiancée Sirisha Lella: A Look into Her Family Background

The upcoming wedding of Tollywood actor Nara Rohit and his fiancée Sirisha Lella has been making headlines. While Rohit is a well-known figure in the Telugu film industry, Sirisha's background remains relatively unknown. Here's a glimpse into her life.

Born into a humble agricultural family in Gurajala Mandal's Daidapalem, Sirisha's family later relocated to Rentachintala. Her father, Nageshwar Rao, has been working as a farmer for over three decades. Despite facing numerous challenges, Rao ensured his four daughters received quality education.

Sirisha is the youngest of the four sisters. Her eldest sister, Srilakshmi, works as an Anganwadi supervisor in Rentachintala, while her second sister, Bhavani, is settled in the United States after marriage. The third sister, Priyanka, lives in Hyderabad.

Sirisha pursued higher studies in Australia and briefly worked there before returning to India to pursue her passion for acting. She quit her job and moved to Hyderabad, staying with her sister Priyanka, to explore opportunities in the film industry.

Her breakthrough came when she landed the lead role opposite Nara Rohit in the 2019 film "Pratinidhi-2." The couple's engagement was attended by prominent figures, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari.

As Nara Rohit prepares for his upcoming film "Sundarakanda," fans eagerly await the couple's wedding, rumored to take place soon.