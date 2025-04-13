Navneet Malik reflects on the challenges of portraying a young Sanjay Dutt in ‘The Bhootnii’

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Navneet Malik has opened up about the challenges he faced while stepping into the shoes of a young Sanjay Dutt for the upcoming film “The Bhootnii.”

Navneet shared insights into the preparation, pressure, and passion that went into portraying the iconic star during his younger days. In the upcoming horror action comedy, Malik takes on the role of a young Sanjay Dutt during his college years, sporting retro fashion, exuding a larger-than-life charisma, and featuring in a romantic storyline that forms the emotional backbone of the film.

Speaking about the same, the actor told IANS, “It’s truly been a pleasure to work with the legendary Sanjay Dutt. In fact, in the film, I’m portraying none other than Sanjay Dutt himself. But I won’t reveal the entire story or the exact details of my character just yet. I’d really appreciate it if everyone goes to the theatre and watches the film — and then, of course, we can have a conversation about it.”

Navneet added, “His personality is larger than life, and portraying him is not an easy task at all. It might seem effortless off-camera, but the moment you step in front of the lens as Sanjay Dutt, you realize it takes a lot of courage. It was a challenging role. But I had the guidance and support of my director and the entire team. They helped me understand the nuances of his character — from his walk to his expressions. We worked incredibly hard on every detail and got as close as we could to capturing his essence.”

Talking about working with Mouni Roy in ‘The Bhootnii,’ he stated, “As a professional, Mouni is absolutely wonderful. She made me feel very comfortable on set. I won’t give away what scenes we’ve done together, but as a co-star, as an actor, and as a person — she’s just lovely. I admire how she maintains such a positive and energetic atmosphere both on and off the screen.”

On a related note, the forthcoming horror-comedy, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, also stars Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.

“The Bhootnii” is set to hit the screens on April 18.

