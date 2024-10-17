Norway, Finland agree to enhance defence cooperation

Oslo, Oct 17 (IANS) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb discussed key security issues facing Europe and agreed to enhance defence cooperation in the Nordic regions during their meeting here.

The talks, held on Wednesday, focused on the evolving security policy landscape, collaboration between the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and relations with Russia, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of Norway and Finland to safeguarding regional stability," the Norwegian government said in a press release.

The discussions between the two leaders come at a critical time for Europe, with tensions running high in multiple areas.

Store underscored the importance of deepening Nordic cooperation to bolster security in the region. "Together with Finland, we contribute to increased security and stability in our immediate areas. The new security policy situation in Europe has strengthened cooperation between our countries."

Stubb arrived in Norway on Tuesday for a three-day state visit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.