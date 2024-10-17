Samantha thanks Tollywood's Stars for standing up against Konda Surekha's allegations!

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments on the separation of actress Samantha and actor Naga Chaitanya have been the talk of the cine town. Surekha claimed that former minister KTR was behind their separation and charged that KTR has ruined a lot of women from the Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi, NTR, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are just a few top stars from Tollywood, who are very outraged by the minister's accusations. Samantha, while speaking in an interview, thanked her colleagues for their support and cited that: "The industry stood by my side and gave me the courage. Love and faith helped me recover fast from the controversy."

Naga Chaitanya condemned the remarks by the minister terming them "baseless and ridiculous." His father, Akkineni Nagarjuna has condemned his remarks, and reportedly he has filed a lawsuit against her. Naga Chaitanya's brother, Akhil Akkineni labelled the statements made by Surekha as "demonic nonsense."

The Telugu film industry reacted sharply to the atrocious remarks of the minister and many celebrities came out in support of the actress Samantha Akkineni, who was targeted on social media. The previous backlash against comments regarding individual rights and respect for people led to a much broader debate regarding individual privacy and dignity.

To this end, Samantha has been so thankful to her peers and fans because, as she puts it, "Without the industry's support, I would have struggled even more during this tough time.".

