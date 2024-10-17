Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Poster released; 50 Days to Go!

Entire Tollywood fans are eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa 2: The Ruler which is going to be released on December 6. With 50 days ahead, the movie makers have released a powerful poster raising the fans' excitement to the peak.  The intense look of the star, sitting royally in a chair, looks stunning, and fans are thrilled with the poster, eagerly awaiting more updates from the makers.

Reports suggest that more updates will follow after Diwali. Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun as the female lead, while Fahadh Faasil will portray a meticulous bad cop. Anasuya, Sunil, Brahmaji, Ajay, and others play key roles in this grand pan-Indian film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is responsible for the music.

