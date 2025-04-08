Pawan Kalyan's Son Injured in Singapore Fire Accident; Details inside!

Pawan Kalyan's youngest son, Mark Shankar, was hurt in a fire accident that occurred in Singapore. The accident happened at the school where Mark Shankar was studying. He was injured in his hands and legs, and as a result of inhaling smoke, he also experienced breathing problems. Mark was taken to the hospital immediately, where he is undergoing medical care.

Pawan Kalyan was on a tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district at the time of the incident. His officials and leaders advised him to return immediately after hearing the news. But Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he wanted to complete his tour since he had already committed to visiting the tribal village of Araku. He said he would go to the village, talk to the people, and know their problems. Also, he had planned to start development programs, and he was adamant about finishing them before he left.

Having finished his trip to the forest region, Pawan Kalyan will go back to Visakhapatnam and arrange to go to Singapore from there.

The unfortunate event has shaken everybody up, but reassuring is that Mark Shankar is being taken care of properly. No serious updates to his status so far, but there are expectations by his family that he might get back soon to full shape.

