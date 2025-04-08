Censor Board clears Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared director Adhik Ravichandran’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to his X timeline, Adhik made the announcement by sharing a poster that said the film had been censored with a U/A certificate.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and a recently released trailer of the film has only gone on to add to their excitement.

The trailer that was released begins with actor Arjun Das, who plays a hep villain in the film, dancing with foreign models to the tune of the popular Tamil folk song ‘Otha Rooba Tharen’ from the film ‘Naatupura Paatu’.

Arjun Das then tells Ajith Kumar,”AK sir, I just pulled out your history and took a look at it. I heard you are a big villain. But in my game, I am your villain.”

The action then shifts to Trisha who is seen telling Prabhu,”He (Ajith Kumar) was the one who pushed my father onto the road.” It is then that Ajith is seen uttering his first dialogue in the trailer. Ajith says, “I gave up smoking for my sake, I gave up drinking for my wife’s sake and I gave up violence for my son’s sake. But if my son is at risk, I would have to go back to what I have given up, wouldn’t I?”

The trailer shows some really explosive action sequences involving both Ajith and Arjun Das. At one point, Ajith Kumar is seen saying, “You will have your nose and eyes. You will have your hands and legs. But you won’t have your life.” The trailer ends with Ajith saying,”Bad boy.”

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year. It is now scheduled to hit screens on April 10.

The film, which features Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, also has a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.