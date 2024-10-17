Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 16th Oct Highlights , Nabeel Gets Unlimited Food

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Unlimited Food for Nabeel, But at a Cost!

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with drama, emotions, and strategy. The day began with Nabeel requesting Bigg Boss for unlimited food, citing his love for sweets and cool drinks. However, Bigg Boss turned his request into a challenge, offering unlimited ration for just one week, but with a condition.

Nabeel would have to give up sweets, cool drinks, and chocolates for the entire duration of his stay in the house. The contestant agreed, and Mehboob took advantage of the offer, emptying the ration in the supermarket.

Later, Nagamani expressed his willingness to gift Gangavva a gold nose stud if he's saved from nominations. Rohini jokingly asked what she would get, to which Nagamani replied, "A kiss!" Avinash and Rohini's recreation of nominations left everyone in splits.

Bigg Boss introduced a new task, dividing the housemates into two teams - Royal and OJ. The Royal team dominated the task, winning control over the kitchen, bedroom, and washroom. The OJ team was relegated to the garden area.

The task requires team members to charge their teammates' phones and other devices. The team with the most charged devices at the end of the task will win. Mani, citing family concerns and health issues, opted out of the task.

Avinash secretly charged Nabeel's phone, while Hariteja impressed Mani with her storytelling and earned a minute's worth of charging. Nayani attempted to forcibly charge her phone from Yasmeen but was thwarted by Nikhil.

The episode ended with tears and laughter, setting the stage for another dramatic day in the Bigg Boss house.

