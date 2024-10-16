Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nabeel, Mehboob Spark Controversy with Caste Voting Discussion

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Mehboob's Controversial Comment Sparks Debate

A shocking video clip featuring Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant Mehboob has gone viral on social media, sparking controversy and heated debates. The clip shows Mehboob discussing community-based voting with fellow contestant Nabiel, raising concerns about the show's integrity.

In the video, Mehboob allegedly says, "Our plus point is our community. Terrible voting happens. Let's see to it that both of us are not nominated together." Nabiel is seen wearing the coveted Mega Chief Badge, indicating the clip may be from an earlier episode.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 15th Oct Highlights, OG clan targets teja

Viewers are questioning whether Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants are voting based on caste and religion, rather than individual performance. This raises serious concerns about the show's format and potential biases.

#Mehboob and #nabeel discussion about Community Mana Community votes manake padathay just manam iddaru okesari nominations lo lekunda chuskovali anthe pedha plan thone vacharu ga vellu 🙉🙉🙉 Konni sensitive topics matladakudadu bb house lo asalu 🙂🙏🙏#BiggBossTelugu8… pic.twitter.com/vEjeJtHptB — World Discovery By SP (@WorldDiscoverSP) October 15, 2024

Community-Based Voting: A Concern?

Fans are expressing disappointment and frustration, wondering if the show has devolved into caste-based politics. Comments are pouring in, questioning the legitimacy of the show and whether community-based voting is a viable strategy.

Mehboob's History on Bigg Boss

This isn't Mehboob's first stint on Bigg Boss Telugu. He previously participated in Season 4, where he faced criticism for allegedly helping Sohel win by securing funds. Mehboob's return to the show has sparked mixed reactions.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Losing Credibility?

As the show progresses, viewers are growing increasingly disillusioned with the contestants' tactics. With Mehboob's comment sparking outrage, fans are demanding a more transparent and fair competition.

Will Bigg Boss Telugu 8 regain its credibility, or will the controversy surrounding Mehboob's comment continue to dominate the conversation?

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Gangavva Gets Emotinal listening to vishnu's story