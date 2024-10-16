The seventh week of nominations in Bigg Boss 8 was nothing short of explosive, with housemates displaying cunning strategies and heated confrontations. October 15's episode was particularly eventful, with Prithvi's erratic behavior and personal attacks dominating the proceedings.

Yashmi's Double Standards Exposed

The episode picked up where Monday's nomination process left off, with Prithvi and Nayani working tirelessly to prevent Prerana from getting the coveted hat. Yashmi's attempt to defend Prerana ended in a dramatic fall, but her actions were later questioned by Nabeel, who labeled her behavior a double standard.

Teja in the Crosshairs

The OG Clan, led by Nikhil, strategically targeted Teja, but their plans were foiled when Bigg Boss intervened, declaring their actions invalid. Teja was ultimately nominated by Hariteja, while Gautam's unexpected nomination of Nabeel added to the chaos.

Prithvi's Inappropriate Comments Spark Tensions

Prithvi's relentless pursuit of Avinash escalated tensions, with personal remarks sparking a heated confrontation. Avinash defended himself, stating that his wife's input influenced his nomination decision, but Prithvi refused to back down.

Chaotic Confrontations and Nominations

As the nomination process concluded, Bigg Boss announced the danger zone list: Gautam, Nikhil, Prithvi, Yashmi, Teja, Nabeel, Manikantha, and Prerana. The episode ended with viewers questioning Prithvi's mental state and conduct within the house.

Alliances and Rivalries Intensify

As Bigg Boss 8 progresses, alliances are forming and rivalries are deepening. Will the housemates' strategies pay off, or will personal conflicts tear the house apart? The drama continues.

