Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Gautham and Nikhil Get Physical in Intense Fight

Bigg Boss Promo Today: Gautham and Nikhil Get Physical in Intense Fight

The latest promo of Bigg Boss has revealed an intense physical altercation between contestants Gautham and Nikhil. The fight broke out during a task, "Over Smart Phones vs Smart Chargers Task ," where contestants were divided into two teams, Royal Clan and OG Clan.

The task involved contestants competing to save their team's smartphones from being destroyed. However, things took a violent turn when Gautham and Nikhil got into a physical fight. The promo shows Gautham pushing Nikhil, who retaliates by pulling Gautham's hair.

Other contestants, including Teja and Nabeel, intervened to separate the two fighters. Gautham warned Nikhil, "Don't underestimate me; I can knock you out if I want." Nikhil also responded aggressively.

Meanwhile, Prithvi was eliminated from the Mega Chief Contestant race, and Avinash announced the decision. Prithvi argued that Bigg Boss should have made the announcement, not Avinash.

The task has created tension among contestants, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in tonight's episode. The Over Smart task will conclude today, and the remaining Mega Chief Contestants will be revealed. Gangavva has already secured her position as Mega Chief Contestant.

Will Gautham and Nikhil's fight have consequences? Who will emerge as the next Mega Chief Contestants? Tonight's episode will answer these questions.

