Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Unofficial poll, Nabeel Afridi Takes the Lead

Bigg Boss Telugu: Nominations Create Tension, Contestants Chill After Intense Process

The Bigg Boss Telugu house witnessed a dramatic turn of events as the nomination process came to an end. The contestants, who were initially tense, finally breathed a sigh of relief and indulged in fun activities. The usual banter between Mukku Avinash and Rohini provided comic relief, while the former's witty remarks at the nomination process left everyone in stitches.

This week's voting has taken an interesting turn, with Nabeel Afridi surpassing Nikhil to take the top spot. According to unofficial social media polls, Nabeel garnered 21.37% of the votes, followed closely by Nikhil with 20.16%. Nagamanikanta stood third with 13.77%, while Prerana, Prithviraj, Yashmi, and Hariteja secured 12%, 8.3%, 8%, and 7% respectively.

Gautam Krishna, who was leading the pack until yesterday, surprisingly dropped to the bottom with a mere 5.7% votes. Testy Teja, who improved his voting percentage, still finds himself in the danger zone with 6.2% votes.

The contestants are aware that the voting lines are still open, and the rankings can change significantly before the deadline. Will Gautam Krishna recover from his unexpected slump? Will Hariteja continue to rise in the rankings? The suspense remains until the voting lines close.

In other news, the housemates participated in a thrilling task where they had to conserve battery charge. Manikanta, who initially struggled, managed to gain some charge thanks to Hariteja's storytelling skills. Avinash's attempt to charge his battery was foiled by the OG Clan members. The task continues, keeping the contestants on edge.

Who will be eliminated this week? The suspense will unfold in the upcoming episode. Stay tuned!

