Radhika Apte is Pregnant, Baby Bump Photos Out

Actress Radhika Apte made the impossible possible when she posted pictures of her baby bump on social media following a function recently. The actress walked tall flaunting her baby bump clad in a bodycon attire on the red carpet.

Also read: Liam Payne Death : Last Video of 31-Year-Old Singer Goes Viral

Radhika casually posted pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram without giving any form of prior announcement, a thing which was taken from the UK premiere of the film Sister Midnight.

Radhika Apte married Benedict Taylor in 2012 and is now expecting her first child. The actor has been versatile professionally.



Recently, she featured in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. She will be featured in the revenge thriller series Akka by YRF Entertainment opposite Keerthy Suresh.

Also read: Raashii Khanna Steals the Show in Pink



Despite such a lot waiting in the pipeline, Radhika remains a must-have for many Indian films.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Unofficial Poll, Nabeel Afridi Takes the Lead