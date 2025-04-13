Football: Piquerez, Martinez fire Palmeiras to Brazil's Serie A summit

Rio de Janeiro, April 13 (IANS) Uruguayan midfielders Joaquin Piquerez and Emiliano Martinez scored first-half goals as Palmeiras moved to the top of Brazil's Serie A standings with a 2-0 home win over Corinthians. Piquerez gave the visitors the lead with a long-range drive after combining with Colombian midfielder Richard Rios, and Martinez doubled the advantage with another shot from distance following Facundo Torres' layoff.

After Saturday's win, Palmeiras have seven points from three games, a point clear of second-placed Juventude. Corinthians is seventh, three points off the pace, reports Xinhua.

"We could have and should have scored two or three more goals," Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira told reporters. "It's a pity we didn't win by a bigger margin, given our dominance in general play."

"Teams are defending with a low line against us, and we need to have this option [of shooting from outside the box]. I'm happy that the players have responded to what I've asked of them. We are only going to score goals if we shoot."

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Vasco da Gama won 3-1 at home to Sport Recife, Juventude clinched a 1-0 home win over Ceara, and Bragantino won 1-0 at home to Botafogo.

Meanwhile, ahead of the weekend's first match, former Brazil international striker Leandro Damiao announced his retirement from football on Friday after a professional career spanning 18 years.

The 35-year-old, who was capped 17 times for Brazil's national team, had been without a club since parting ways with Brazilian Serie B outfit Coritiba last July.

"The time has come to hang up my boots," Damiao said in a social media post. "I'm thankful to football for everything it has given me. I was a boy from the outskirts of the city who didn't think he would make it. Thank you to everyone who was there for me."

Damiao started as a midfielder before evolving into a center-forward known for his dribbling ability and aerial strength. His career included spells at Internacional, Santos, Cruzeiro, Real Betis, Flamengo, and Kawasaki Frontale, among other clubs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.