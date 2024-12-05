Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Wedding: Akhil Whistles, Cheers for Chaitu and Sobhita

The much-awaited wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has finally taken place, and the couple has started their new journey together. The grand ceremony was held at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, and it was attended by several celebrities from the film industry.

A new video of the couple has emerged on the internet, where Naga Chaitanya is seen tying the mangalasutra around Sobhita Dhulipala's neck. Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Daggubati Suresh Babu are also part of the video. Akhil Akkineni, who got engaged recently, was also present during the ceremony and was spotted whistling in excitement.

Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted getting teary-eyed after Chaitanya had tied the mangalasutra around her neck. She wore a pure white saree with a red border and finished the whole look with traditional temple gold ornaments.

Nagarjuna, Chaitanya's father, posted some of his newlywed son and his wife's photos on his social media, in order to express his happiness over them. The couple seems really happy and loving while wearing those photos where their families and friends are seen accompanying them.

The ceremony was quite majestic with several film stars in attendance. Friends and family from the side of both the bride and the groom came to bless the newly wedded couple.

The marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has been discussed in town for the last few days and their fans are happy that the couple is finally marrying. The love story between the couple is beautiful and the wedding ceremony reflects their love and commitment to each other.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Tie the Knot: Exclusive Wedding Photos