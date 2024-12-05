Girl Jumps to Death from Train After Failing to Secure Medical Seat

Rayadurgam: A young woman from Karnataka tragically ended her life by jumping from a moving train near Rayadurgam town after failing to secure a seat in a medical college.

Tanuja, a 20-year-old from Sedam, Kalaburagi district, had traveled to Chitradurga on Tuesday in hopes of securing a medical seat. Devastated by her failure, she boarded a train back home via Rayadurgam. During the journey, she called her parents, informing them of her decision to end her life.

Her body was discovered near Paithota on Wednesday morning. Railway police, alerted by Tanuja's family who had been unable to reach her, launched a search and subsequently identified the deceased.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and has highlighted the immense pressure faced by students seeking admission to prestigious institutions.