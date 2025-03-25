Online Cricket Betting: Youngster ends life after losing Rs 2 lakh

A 29-year-old man ended his life after losing ₹2 lakh to online cricket betting. The deceased has been identified as Somesh, a resident of Gundla Pochampally.

According to reports, the man incurred a loss of ₹2 lakh while betting on online apps. He made the extreme decision to end his life as he was unable to bear the financial stress.

It has been learned that his body was discovered near a railway track under the Medchal police jurisdiction.

Passersby immediately alerted the police. Subsequently, a case was filed, and an investigation was launched.

This is not an isolated case. It has been reported that 25 people have died by suicide after losing huge sums of money to online betting since 2023.

The latest development comes as the Telangana police have stepped up the crackdown on online betting applications. It is worth noting that gambling and online betting are illegal in Telangana.

In this context, the police have booked cases against 25 people, including Tollywood celebrities Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, and Manchu Lakshmi, for promoting online betting apps.

Panjagutta police also filed cases against 11 actors and social media influencers on March 17, based on a complaint lodged by Vinay Vangala (40), a private employee from Matrusri Nagar. The complainant stated that mobile apps and websites promoting gambling activities violated the Public Gambling Act of 1867.