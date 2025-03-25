Pakistan wants to 'normalise' ties with Afghanistan as deadline for mass deportation of Afghans approaches near

Islamabad, March 25 (IANS) Pakistan and Afghanistan have decided to make fresh efforts to de-escalate tensions and normalise ties through restructured and realigned diplomatic high-level engagements.

The decision was made during the Kabul visit of a Pakistani delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan on the directions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The visit was of pivotal importance as it came immediately after the departure of a US delegation, which led to the release of an American citizen who had spent more than two years in detention in Afghanistan. 66-year-old George Glezmann was released after weeks of negotiations led by Qatari and US mediators.

The visit of the Pakistani delegation was aimed at furthering diplomatic engagement and using high-level meetings to resolve all longstanding issues besides strengthening cooperation on trade, transit, border management, and the refugee issue.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan for being the epicentre of terrorism and both sides had recently engaged in bloody confrontations along the porous borders, including the Torkham crossing.

Official sources say that both sides have agreed to make a full one year schedule of high-level delegation visits, including a visit by Ishaq Dar to Kabul.

"We do not want to leave any communication gap between both countries. Ministers from both sides will visit each other regularly and there is also a schedule for online meetings," the source said.

One of the major and critical issues that was on the agenda is the ongoing situation at the Torkham border. Technical teams from both sides are set to meet in April to hold discussions on disputed areas along the border. They will also review satellite imagery, maps, and structural designs to find a resolution.

A meeting of the Joint Coordination Commission (JCC), which has been pending for a long time, will also be rescheduled. The resumption of JCC meetings is being considered a critical step towards institutionalising bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan's decision to deport hundreds of thousands of Afghans, living illegally or even with possession of an Afghan Citizen Card, was also discussed as the deadline for them to leave Pakistan voluntarily ends on March 31.

Pakistan maintains that it will start a crackdown against illegal Afghan nationals in the country after the deadline ends and will ensure all are repatriated back to their home country through the Torkham border.

Experts say that all pending matters between the two countries can be resolved through sustained dialogue and structured engagements. However, sensitive and critical issues related to security, border management and fencing, and the repatriation of Afghan nationals remain the key factors in shaping the future of bilateral ties between the two countries.

