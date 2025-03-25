ICC Rankings: Sutherland reaches career-best 4th spot among bowlers, Mandhana remains No.3 batter

Dubai, March 25 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland’s career-best spell of four for eight against New Zealand in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui helped her achieve a new career-high rating in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings.

Sutherland’s impact with the ball has propelled her to fourth place with 729 ratings points in the latest rankings update, leaving her trailing closely behind India’s Deepti Sharma, who is in third place with 737 points.

The 22-year-old Sutherland showcased her brilliance in the second T20I against the New Zealand, claiming four crucial wickets to dismantle New Zealand’s chase. Her spell helped Australia restrict their opponents to just 122 runs, sealing a dominant 82-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 series lead. As a result, she now boasts a career-best 729 rating points, just 27 points shy of the top spot.

Sutherland wasn’t the only Australian bowler to make waves. Young pacer Darcie Brown also made significant strides, leaping 12 places to claim the 18th position with 643 points in the list still topped by England’s Sophie Ecclestone, after her figures of 1-22 and 2-23 in the first two matches.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney strengthened her position at the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings with successive match-winning knocks of 75 not out and 70. Her compatriot Tahlia McGrath retained the second spot, while India's Smriti Mandhana remained on No. 3.

Young batter Phoebe Litchfield climbed three places to 22nd following her valuable knock of 32 in the second match. The top 10 of the batters’ list remains relatively unchanged, with West Indies’ Deandra Dottin, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Danni Wyatt-Hodge from England all moving one slot to a shared 10th place with 628 points.

New Zealand’s players also made notable gains, despite their series struggles. All-rounder Melie Kerr jumped two places to be place 17th in the batting rankings after her fighting 40-run innings in the second match, while Georgia Plimmer surged 20 spots to break into the top 50.

In the all-rounder category, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews remains on top, but Kerr holds firm at second. McGrath’s rise continued as she climbed three places to 18th, with Sutherland inching up one spot to 21st, further underlining Australia’s all-round strength in world cricket.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.