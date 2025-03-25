Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Hometown Trailer, Watch Trailer Video Here

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday launched the highly anticipated trailer of Hometown, an upcoming original web series set to premiere on aha OTT. Brimming with nostalgia and deep emotions, the trailer offers a touching portrayal of middle-class life, the delicate dynamics between parents and children, and the universal aspirations of families striving for a better future.

Slated for release on April 4, 2025, Hometown beautifully captures the essence of returning to one’s roots—where every street, every face, and every memory leaves a lasting impression. Directed by Srikanth Reddy Palle, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi, Prajwal Yadma, Annie, Sairam, Anirudh, and Sravya.

The trailer introduces us to Srikanth, his family, and his closest friends as they navigate the joys and struggles of life in their hometown—a place that has shaped their dreams and identities. From childhood friendships and first love to life-altering milestones like the first heartbreak, first job, and first goodbye, Hometown encapsulates the bittersweet journey of growing up. It’s an emotional tribute to family, cherished memories, and the unbreakable bond we share with the place we call home.

Rajeev Kanakala takes on the role of Prasad, a principled yet loving father who runs Jyoti Photo Studio. He dreams of sending his son abroad for higher studies, but Srikanth, fueled by his passion for filmmaking, envisions a different path. Their relationship is further tested by Srikanth’s mother, played by veteran actress Jhansi, who remains skeptical about letting her son leave.

As Prasad struggles to secure funds for his son’s overseas education and persuade his wife to support the decision, Srikanth fights to carve his own destiny in filmmaking. Hometown authentically captures the challenges, sacrifices, and unspoken emotions that define middle-class families, particularly in the early 2000s.

With its heartfelt storytelling and relatable emotions, Hometown is set to strike a chord with anyone who has ever left home in pursuit of bigger dreams, only to find themselves yearning for the warmth of their roots.

Produced by Naveen Medaram and Rajashekhar Medaram, the series is backed by a talented technical team, including cinematographer Devdeep Gandhi Kundu, music director Suresh Bobbili, and costume designer Sreedevi Tetali, ensuring a visually and emotionally immersive experience.

Vijay Deverakonda, currently busy with his upcoming film Kingdom, took time out to launch the trailer and praised the series for its heartfelt storytelling. Wishing the cast and crew success, he expressed his excitement for Hometown’s release.

As the series gears up for its premiere, audiences are left with one burning question—will Prasad convince his son to study abroad, or will Srikanth win his father’s approval to chase his filmmaking dreams? Find out when Hometown starts streaming exclusively on aha from April 4, 2025.