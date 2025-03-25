AP LAWCET / AP PGLCET 2025 Registration Open: Eligibility, Fees, and Exam Dates

The registration for AP LAWCET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test) has officially started. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), applicants can now apply for the exam until April 27, 2025, without a late fee. The process is available online at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Important Dates for AP LAWCET 2025:

Registration Start Date: March 25, 2025

Last Date for Application (No Late Fee): April 27, 2025

Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs.1000: April 28, 2025 to May 4, 2025

Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs.2000: May 5, 2025 to May 11, 2025

Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs.4000: May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025

Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs.10000: May 19, 2025 to May 25, 2025

Correction Window: May 26 to May 27, 2025

Admit Card Release: May 30, 2025

Exam Date: June 5, 2025 (09:00 AM – 10:30 AM)

Provisional Answer Key Release: June 6, 2025 (06:00 PM)

Objection Window: June 7, 2025 (11:00 AM) to June 8, 2025 (5:00 PM)

Final Answer Key: June 16, 2025 (06:00 PM)

Result Declaration: June 22, 2025

AP LAWCET 2025 Application Fees:

For candidates applying for 3-Year/5-Year LL.B. courses, the application fees are as follows:

OC Candidates: ₹900

BC Candidates: ₹850

SC/ST Candidates: ₹800

For those applying for the Post Graduate Law Course (LL.M. or APPGLCET), the application fees are:

OC Candidates: ₹1000

BC Candidates: ₹950

SC/ST Candidates: ₹900

Eligibility Criteria for AP LAWCET 2025:

Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements to apply for AP LAWCET 2025:

Candidates must have passed their 10+2 exam with at least 45% marks (for 3-year/5-year LL.B. courses).

Candidates who plan to appear for the qualifying exam in 2025 are also eligible to apply.

Steps to Apply for AP LAWCET 2025:

Visit the official website: apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

Click on the “Fee Payment” tab and fill in the necessary details.

Save the payment reference number and track your payment progress.

After payment, click on the “Fill Application” tab to complete the form.

Enter required details like your name, birthdate, email address, etc.

Upload your photograph and signature.

Review your application and submit it. Save a copy for reference.

AP LAWCET 2025 Exam Pattern:

The AP LAWCET exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with a total of 120 marks. The exam consists of three sections:

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Legal Aptitude

Mental Ability

The exam lasts for 1 hour 30 minutes, and each correct answer earns one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of AP LAWCET - apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET for further details and updates.