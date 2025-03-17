Major rail accident averted at Anakapalle

A major accident was narrowly avoided in Anakapalle early on Monday when a truck loaded with quarry stones collided with the safety girder of a railway track at the Anakapalle-Vijayaramuraja underbridge.

The collision caused the derailment of one of the tracks, and at the same time, a goods train was approaching the site. Fortunately, the alert loco pilot noticed the derailed track and immediately stopped the train. As a result, railway traffic on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam route was briefly disrupted.

The Godavari and Visakha Express trains were halted at Kasimkota, while the Mahbubnagar train was stopped at Elamanchali.

Officials quickly arrived at the scene and initiated repair work to restore traffic. In the meantime, a parallel track was put into operation to allow trains to pass through.