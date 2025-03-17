Here’s who has taken over Farah Khan’s bed!

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Farah Khan’s bed has been taken over by her pup, who the filmmaker-choreographer hilariously says lets her borrow at night to sleep.

Farah took to her Instagram Stories section, where she shared a video. The clip features a dimly lit bedroom with a cozy, neatly arranged bed. Her small, fluffy Shih Tzu pet, named Smoochy, is seen lying comfortably in the center of the bed, seemingly owning the space.

The caption humorously states, "When u realize it's actually her bed n she's just letting u sleep in it! @smoochythepoochy.”

The filmmaker has added the song “Chand Tare” from the 1997 film “Yes Boss” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

The song “Chand Tare” is originally picturised on Shah Rukh. Sung by Abhijeet, the track has lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Jatin-Lalit.

“Yes Boss” is a 1997 romantic comedy film directed by Aziz Mirza. It also stars Aditya Pancholi. The film is based on the film For Love Or Money starring Michael J Fox. “Yes Boss” partially inspired the Malayalam film Junior Senior and was remade in Tamil as Guru En Aalu.

On the work front, Farah has choreographed the number “Zohra Jabeen” from the Salman Khan-starrer “Sikandar,” which is set to release on March 31.

Reuniting with the actor after several years, Farah shared her excitement about collaborating with Salman and said that she goes a really long way with both the “Dabangg” star and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

She said: “One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special.”

“I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”

"Sikandar" marks Salman Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after more than a year. The actor was last seen in the 2023 action-packed film Tiger 3. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

