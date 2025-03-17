Heavy rain alert for West Bengal till March 20

Following days of sweltering heat, the Indian state of West Bengal is preparing for relief in the form of rain showers, which will last until March 20, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that this rain spell will not only lower temperatures but also bring much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions. In case of heavy rains, schools are likely to get a holiday on affected days.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds, which will be gusting at 40-50 mph, and lightning at scattered places. These conditions are likely to hit Gangetic West Bengal, especially on March 19. The surrounding areas are also expected to face such weather.

Northeastern States to Witness Thunderstorms

Apart from West Bengal, several northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to have thunderstorms and lightning up to March 18. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to have gusty winds and lightning.

Relief from Heatwave Conditions

The rain that is forecasted to hit the region is likely to bring relief from the prevailing heatwave situation in West Bengal. Nevertheless, people are cautioned to be careful because lightning and strong winds are likely to occur in the affected regions.

Authorities Issue Warnings

Warnings have been issued by authorities for potential lightning strikes in rural and urban areas, asking citizens to remain indoors during the adverse weather. With the rain extending into March 20, the weather is predicted to slowly get back to normal, although isolated thunderstorms will continue to hit parts of West Bengal over the next few days.

Also read: