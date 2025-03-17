Pakistan never stops backstabbing, says J&K LoP

Jammu, March 17 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday blasted Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism despite India's persistent efforts to maintain good relations with its neighbours.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always advocated for peace and friendly ties with neighbouring countries, citing his invitation to then-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014 as a significant gesture.

"PM Modi has a clear policy that we do not want unrest with any neighbouring country, we do not want to spoil relations. The message was conveyed in 2014 when he invited Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony, showing the world that India seeks peace, not conflict," Sharma said.

However, he accused Pakistan of repeatedly betraying India's goodwill by facilitating terrorism.

"Pakistan, known globally for its treacherous ways, did not stop its backstabbing. Whether it was Pathankot or Uri, Pakistan continued its terror activities. The way PM Modi responded, whether through surgical strikes or airstrikes, and the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, has yielded significant results," he added.

Sharma asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, local terrorist recruitment has drastically declined, and foreign militants are being neutralised effectively.

"The results are visible today. Local recruitment is nearly non-existent, and foreign terrorists are being eliminated. This is the direct outcome of PM Modi's strong policies. The Prime Minister reiterated yesterday that India does not want unrest or war, but we will not tolerate terrorism," he stated.

His remarks came after Pakistan's military and Balochistan's provincial leadership accused India of sponsoring terrorism in the region without providing any substantial evidence.

However, Sharma dismissed these allegations as baseless.

The J&K LoP also commented on the ongoing military operation in the Kupwara district, where security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Krumbhoora (Zachaldara) village of Rajwar following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

"Our security forces will not stop their operations. They are committed to completely uprooting terrorism. The Kupwara encounter is another example of their relentless efforts to take down terrorists at their hideouts," Sharma said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.