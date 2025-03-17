My respect and admiration for the Sikh community has gone up 100 fold after my trip to Amritsar: Andrea Jeremiah

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) Actress, singer and producer Andrea Jeremiah, who went on a trip to Amritsar in Punjab recently, says that her respect and admiration for the Sikh community had gone up a 100 fold after her visit to the beautiful place.

Taking to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the place, the actress, who posted a number of pictures shot during her visit, wrote, “Amritsar !!! A short and utterly surprising trip, where do I even begin? The main draw of course was the #goldentemple, a shrine so serene and beautiful, welcoming people from all faiths.”

She then wrote about the partition museum, which she said made her realise the hardships people along the borders faced during partition.

“The partition museum really opened my eyes to the immense hardship that people along the borders faced at the time of independence… which brings us to the wagah border itself ! It was heartening to see so many Indians cheering at what can only be described as a unique ‘#bollywood meets #bsf’ arena.”

Like most others who visit the place, Andrea too seems to have fallen in love with the food in Amristar.

“And the food, well, I’m not ashamed to admit I was too busy eating to actually take any pics the #lassi , #amritsarikulcha , #chole & my fave #jalebi (finally took a video at our last jalebi stop),“ she wrote.

“Last but not least, the shopping !!! The colorful #phulkari fabrics on display everywhere are a feast for the eyes, the prices are almost too good to be true.

Suffice to say, my respect & admiration for the #sikh community has gone up 100 (fold) after this trip. #incredibleindia #travel #amritsar #punjab #india”

