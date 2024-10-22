Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala: Where Will the Couple Stay after Marriage?

Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Plans: Where Will They Set Up Their New Home?

The Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, actress Shobhita Dhulipala. As the wedding preparations are in full swing, speculation surrounding their post-wedding residence has begun.

According to sources close to the couple, Naga Chaitanya, being busy with his upcoming projects, prefers to stay in Hyderabad. His family, business, and film commitments require his presence in the city. On the other hand, Shobhita Dhulipala's career is largely centered in Mumbai, with her focusing on Bollywood and Hollywood projects.

The big question now is: where will the couple set up their new home? Will they choose Hyderabad, considering Chaitanya's commitments, or Mumbai, given Shobhita's career demands?

Recently, Shobhita shared photos from her pre-wedding rituals, including the pasupu ceremony, on social media, sparking excitement among fans. The couple's wedding date is expected to be announced soon, with rumors suggesting a November wedding.

Chaitanya and Shobhita's Love Story

After Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha, his relationship with Shobhita Dhulipala made headlines. Their dating rumors were confirmed after photos of the couple together surfaced online. On August 8, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, shared photos from the engagement ceremony on social media, putting all speculation to rest.

As fans eagerly await the couple's wedding, the question of where they will begin their new life together remains unanswered. Will they choose the comfort of Hyderabad or the glamour of Mumbai? Only time will tell.

