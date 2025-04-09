Urvashi Rautela Wins Fans’ Favourite Artist of the Year 2025 for Das Ka Dhamki

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela continues to make waves across industries, and her recent foray into Tollywood has earned her widespread appreciation. The glamorous diva made a notable impression with her role in Das Ka Dhamki, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, where she played a key character and mesmerized audiences with the catchy number Dabiddi Dibiddi.

While the song did spark controversy over its choreography, drawing mixed reactions from netizens and critics alike, Urvashi’s screen presence and performance didn’t go unnoticed.

Now, putting all debates to rest, Urvashi Rautela has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Queen Award, and has been named ‘Fans’ Favourite Artist of the Year – 2025’. The award recognizes her standout performance in Das Ka Dhamki and her growing popularity among Telugu cinema fans.

Taking to social media, the actress shared her excitement with fans, posting photos of herself proudly holding the trophy. She also expressed heartfelt thanks to her followers for their unwavering support and love.

“This recognition means the world to me. Thank you to all my fans for believing in me,” she wrote in her caption.

With this win, Urvashi once again proves her versatility and pan-Indian appeal, successfully carving a niche for herself in Tollywood.