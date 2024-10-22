KTR Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha

Oct 22, 2024, 13:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

BRS Working President and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) issued a warning to those who are levelling false allegations against him.

When reacting to the defamation case filed by Konda Surekha, KTR declared that he did not tolerate this sort of comments and would take his revenge.
"As a public representative, my priority has always been people's issues, not personal vendettas," KTR clarified.

That is why he believes political criticism is allowed but derogatory comments will not be accepted. The Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha remains a reminder. KTR spoke with confidence that truth will triumph in court and that the allegations are baseless.

Also read: Sakshi Malik's Shocking Allegations on BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
KTR
konda surekha
Samantha
Naga Chaitanya
nagarjuna
defamation case
Rs 100 crore
Advertisement
Back to Top