KTR Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha

BRS Working President and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) issued a warning to those who are levelling false allegations against him.

When reacting to the defamation case filed by Konda Surekha, KTR declared that he did not tolerate this sort of comments and would take his revenge.

"As a public representative, my priority has always been people's issues, not personal vendettas," KTR clarified.

That is why he believes political criticism is allowed but derogatory comments will not be accepted. The Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha remains a reminder. KTR spoke with confidence that truth will triumph in court and that the allegations are baseless.

I've taken a firm stand against baseless allegations and cowardly personal attacks on my character. I have filed a ₹ 100 crore defamation suit against Minister Konda Surekha garu for her malicious and cheap comments For far too long, these attacks & attempts to indulge in… — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 22, 2024

