Pushpa 2: The Rule, Creates History with ₹1065 Crore Pre-Release Business

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's highly anticipated film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," is making waves even before its release. According to industry sources, the movie has already crossed ₹1000 crores in pre-release business.

Also read: SSMB29 : Rajamouli Confirms Increased Animal Presence in his Next

Breakdown of Pre-Release Business:

Theatrical Rights: ₹640 crores

OTT Rights: ₹275 crores

Music Rights: ₹65 crores

Satellite Rights: ₹85 crores

Total Pre-Release Business: ₹1065 crores

This staggering figure solidifies "Pushpa 2: The Rule" as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema. With its release date approaching, fans and trade analysts alike are eagerly anticipating the movie's performance at the box office.

The success of "Pushpa" (2021) and the hype surrounding its sequel have led to unprecedented interest from distributors and streaming platforms. Director Sukumar's vision and Allu Arjun's star power have contributed to this remarkable pre-release business.

Get ready for the cinematic storm that is "Pushpa 2: The Rule"!

Also read: Sathyam Sundaram's official OTT release date announced: Details inside!