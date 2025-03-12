Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Sritej Can't Recognize Family- Doctors

It's been more than 3 months since the unfortunate stampede incident that occurred during the fan premiere show of Allu Arjun's movie, Pushpa-2. During the stampede, 9-year-old Sritej lost his mother and also suffered critical injuries during the mayhem. Since then, Sritej was admitted to the hospital and has been receiving treatment.

It's now reported that there is no improvement in the neurological condition of the young kid despite doctors' sincere attention. The kid remains hospitalized at KIMS in Secunderabad. According to the doctors, Sritej is not showing improvement and is unable to recognize family members or grasp simple verbal commands.

Doctors say that he has intermittent dystonia with increased movements to lift the upper torso. He is receiving physiotherapy and rehabilitation support for the same. Sritej can breathe on his own without any support but needed assistance for a couple of days this past month. He is currently tolerating the feeds well through the gastrostomy tube.

Sritej's mother Revathi, unfortunately, passed away during the stampede and Allu Arjun announced a compensation of Rs.1 crore to the family on December 24th. This compensation was followed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar, who donated Rs.50 lakhs each to the family.

Allu Arjun, who was present at the theatre during the incident, was booked alongside his team. It remains to be seen how long will Sritej take to recover and get discharged from KIMS eventually as it must have been a tragic time for the father and the daughter ever since the stampede took place.