Hyderabad’s Real Estate Boom: Niloufer Cafe Pays Rs 40 Lakh Monthly for New Space

Hyderabad’s beloved Niloufer Café is once again in the spotlight—not just for its iconic bun maska and chai, but for the staggering cost of its latest café space in Raidurg.

According to documents accessed by Rezy, the café has secured a lease agreement with a jaw-dropping monthly rent of Rs 40 lakh for the next 10 years, with a 10% increment every two years. This massive figure has sparked discussions about Hyderabad’s soaring commercial real estate prices, leaving many industry insiders and business owners astonished.

Despite the sky-high rental costs, Niloufer Café’s business remains stronger than ever. Every outlet across the city continues to buzz with energy, drawing in massive crowds eager to relish its signature offerings. While tea and cookies are a staple at most cafés, Niloufer’s legendary bun maska remains a crowd-puller, keeping customers coming back for more.

The café’s sustained success proves that some brands hold an unshakable place in people’s hearts—and Hyderabad’s Niloufer Café is undoubtedly one of them.