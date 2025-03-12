Rat feces and rotten vegetables found at Narayana Educational Society’s central kitchen

In a shocking incident, the task force team of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety discovered severe violations of hygiene standards at the central kitchen of Narayana Educational Society, located in Kuntloor Village, Rangareddy district.

The team conducted an inspection on March 10 (Monday) and flagged numerous issues.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Telangana’s Food Safety Commissioner revealed that rat feces were found in the area where vegetables were being cut. Houseflies were spotted in multiple parts of the kitchen, raising concerns about contamination.

The inspection team also discovered several rotten vegetables, including tomatoes and potatoes, which were immediately discarded. Additionally, rusty knives were being used to cut the vegetables. Food and non-food items were stored together, directly placed on the floor instead of being kept on pallets.

The floor was observed to be patchy due to water stagnation, and some tiles on the wall were broken. The team noted that the raw inlet tank for the RO water plant was unclean.

One of the major concerns raised by the team was that the water analysis report did not include testing for microbial contaminants.

The food business operator (FBO) was found to be operating under an inappropriate license category and was instructed to apply for modifications as per the rules.

Further inspection revealed that nine vehicles were being used to transport food without the required transport license.

Additionally, cobwebs were found in several areas of the storage, suggesting a lack of proper cleaning.

The Food Safety Commissioner stated that action would be taken as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act).