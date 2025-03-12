Gill named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February

Dubai, March 12 (IANS) India’s in-form opener Shubman Gill has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February 2025. The 25-year-old outshone Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips to claim the honour.

This is the third ICC Men’s Player of the Month honour for Gill, who had previously won twice in 2023 - January and September.

“I am elated to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February. Nothing gives me more motivation than performing with the bat and winning matches for my country," Gill said in a statement.

“The lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025 was very crucial and I am glad I was able to make the most out of it. It has been a phenomenal start to the year individually as well as for us as a unit. I am looking forward to an action-packed cricketing year ahead and hope to win many more matches for India.”

Gill’s amassed 406 runs in just five ODIs over the course of the month, averaging 101.50 at a strike rate of 94.19. This included his stellar outing in the 3-0 series win over England, wher he registered three consecutive scores of over fifty.

The right-hander began with a fluent 87 in Nagpur, followed it up with a composed 60 in Cuttack, and capped it off in grand fashion with a masterful 112 off 102 balls in Ahmedabad. His innings earned him the Player of the Match award as well as the Player of the Series honour.

Continuing his golden run into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Gill hit an unbeaten 101 to lead India’s chase in their tournament opener against Bangladesh in Dubai. He followed it up with a resolute 46 against Pakistan.

Gill was instrumental in India lifting their third Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was his first ICC title after missing the opportunity to get the hands-on experience of the silverware in last year's T20 World Cup in Barbados

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.