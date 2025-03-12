Highlighting India-Mauritius spiritual connect, PM Modi offers prayers at revered Ganga Talao

Port Louis, March 12 (IANS) Highlighting the deep-rooted civilizational and spiritual connection between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the revered Ganga Talao - considered the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage site in the Indian Ocean archipelago - and also immersed the holy water brought from the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

"I was deeply moved to visit the sacred Ganga Talao in Mauritius. The spiritual bond between the two countries can be easily felt along its sacred waters. It transcends borders and connects many of our generations to their roots," PM Modi posted on X.

Ganga Talao, also known as Grand Basin in Mauritius, is a sacred crater lake, about 550 metres above sea level, located in the mountainous Southwest district of Savanne. On the shoreline sits a temple along with a collection of small shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and other gods.

It is believed by the locals that the place was discovered by a Hindu priest around 1897. In the 1970s, another priest from India brought sacred water from the Ganges and poured the holy water into the lake, thus naming it 'Ganga Talao'.

"The offerings meaningfully symbolise the shared devotion, cultural affinity and sacred ties between India and Mauritius," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi attended the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the second time, an honour he first received in 2015.

"Honoured to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius! Wishing the people of Mauritius continued prosperity and success as we also strengthen the deep-rooted ties between our countries," PM Modi posted on X after attending the event.

During the celebrations, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool also conferred the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' (GCSK) award, the highest civilian award of Mauritius, on Prime Minister Modi, the first time that an Indian leader has received the honour.

PM Modi dedicated this award to the special friendship between India and Mauritius and to the 1.4 billion people of India and their 1.3 million brothers and sisters in Mauritius.

The government of Mauritius on Tuesday announced its decision to bestow the country's highest honour 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' to Prime Minister Modi during his ongoing two-day State Visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam made the announcement just before PM Modi began addressing an Indian community event in Port Louis on Tuesday evening. Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour.

It is also the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

"It is very fitting for you, Prime Minister. Since we became a republic, only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them there is a person who we call the 'Gandhi of Africa' - Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998. Let me tell you that we are greatly honoured to have you amongst us here today and that you managed to find time out of your very, very busy schedule," said Ramgoolam amidst huge applause.

During the National Day celebrations, an Indian Navy marching contingent also participated in the parade. An Indian Naval Ship also made a Port Call to coincide with the National Day celebrations.

