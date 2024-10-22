Sathyam Sundaram's official OTT release date announced: Details inside!

The Tamil movie "Sathyam Sundaram" is to release on Netflix on October 27th. C. Premkumar's directorial venture, after films like "96", all of which have been a hit and are being praised in a talk by both the masses as well as critics.

A beautiful relationship and emotional portrayal, this one stars Arvind Swamy and Karthi in the lead roles. Made on a shoestring budget, the movie has gone on to mint about Rs. 60 crores at the box office, making it well worthwhile for producers Surya and Jyothika.

The narrative of the film is slow-moving, but the director Premkumar has kept the audience engaged for more than three hours without any twists and turns. This is possible only because of the relatable storyline and outstanding performances of the lead characters.

Fans who missed this movie in theatres are expecting it to be available on Netflix. It will be in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

The release of "Sathyam Sundaram" on Netflix promises more audiences to its films; it is going to be a happy film that fans are excited to watch with their families and friends.

