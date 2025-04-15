Top 9 OTT Shows Returning in 2025: Delhi Crime, The Family Man, and More

The realm of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms has become the new normal of contemporary entertainment, providing audiences with a wide range of content to cater to every taste and desire. As we enter 2025, OTT fans have much to anticipate, with some of the most watched and critically acclaimed series returning with new seasons. From drama and thriller to satire and comedies, this year's offering promises to provide edge-of-the-seat viewing, intricate characters, and intellectual fodder.

Thrillers and Dramas

For fans of intense, suspenseful storytelling, 2025 has a lot in store. Here are some of the most anticipated thriller and drama series set to return:

This award-winning web series traces the life of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, essayed by Shefali Shah, as she digs out a humongous human trafficking racket in India. Delhi Crime, with its engaging storyline and powerful performances, is now a benchmark for Indian crime series. The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who lives a double life as a National Investigation Agency officer. The stakes are higher than ever in this season, with China mounting a covert attack on India through biological warfare tactics. Jaideep Ahlawat is added to the cast in a pivotal role, heightening the tension and suspense.

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who lives a double life as a National Investigation Agency officer. The stakes are higher than ever in this season, with China mounting a covert attack on India through biological warfare tactics. Jaideep Ahlawat is added to the cast in a pivotal role, heightening the tension and suspense. Squid Game Season 3: The South Korean survival thriller has stormed the globe, and fans are looking forward to the last season. Lee Jung Jae's character, Gihun, encounters a turning point in his life after losing everything, and the season will ensure more intense action, suspense, and drama.

The South Korean survival thriller has stormed the globe, and fans are looking forward to the last season. Lee Jung Jae's character, Gihun, encounters a turning point in his life after losing everything, and the season will ensure more intense action, suspense, and drama. The Last of Us Season 2: Based on the hit video game, this post-apocalyptic show follows Joel and Ellie as they survive in a world ravaged by a deadly virus. This season, a new group led by Abby disrupts the Jackson community, and Joel and Ellie must face new challenges and foes.

Comedies and Satires

If you prefer something lighter, 2025 has some great comedies and satires to share:

Abhishek Tripathi, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, battles his own battle between work and personal life as political unrest in the village intensifies. This season is guaranteed to offer more wit, emotion, and small-town allure. Wednesday Season 2: Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, exploring the dark and sinister universe of Nevermore Academy. With familiar foes, fresh secrets, and complicated relationships, this season will be just as enthralling as the first.

Psychological Thrills and Mystery

For those who enjoy complicated, brainy storytelling, 2025 has some compelling choices:

The last season of this psychological thriller is going to bring more twists, turns, and suspense. Joe Goldberg's flawless life is filled with ghosts from his past, and the season will examine the repercussions of his actions. The Trial Season 2: Kajol reprises her role as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer with her personal and professional life entangled in a mess while dealing with the consequences of her husband's actions. Expect more drama, suspense, and courtroom thrill this season.

Kajol reprises her role as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer with her personal and professional life entangled in a mess while dealing with the consequences of her husband's actions. Expect more drama, suspense, and courtroom thrill this season. Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Masha, Nicole Kidman's character, brings nine more strangers to her wellness retreat, testing them to the limits of transformation. The season will have a focus on themes of identity, relationships, and self-transformation.

The Countdown Begins

With so many great shows coming back in 2025, the wait starts for fans looking to return to their favourite worlds and characters. Whether you enjoy thrillers, dramas, comedies, or satires, there's something for everyone on this list. Set your calendars for the release dates and prepare to binge-watch some of the year's best OTT shows.

As the OTT universe keeps on changing, 2025 will be an amazing year for streaming entertainment. New seasons of popular shows, new plots, and layered characters – there has never been a more exciting time to be an OTT enthusiast. So, put some popcorn, sit back, and get set to enjoy the best of what OTT has to offer.

