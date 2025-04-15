Divyanka Tripathi on making it without a godfather in the industry: Every step is earned

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has opened up about navigating the entertainment industry without a godfather.

Speaking candidly, she emphasized that when success isn’t handed to you, every achievement feels more meaningful earned through persistence, self-belief, and hard work. Divyanka told IANS, “When you don’t have a godfather in the industry, every step is earned, not handed. You have to prove yourself repeatedly and be your own biggest critique & cheerleader. But the beauty is that it makes you stronger, more grounded, and more grateful. The struggle builds an interesting arc to your character and over time, your work becomes your strongest introduction.”

When asked about the relentless energy she brings to improving her craft, Divyanka shared, “Honestly, it comes from a place of pure love for what I do. Acting isn’t just a profession for me. It’s a passion, almost therapeutic. The desire to grow, to evolve, and to challenge myself keeps me going. I’m also a bit of a perfectionist at heart, so I never feel “done” with learning. There’s always a better way to say a line, to feel a scene, to live a character. There's always something new to be explored for every character, and that search gives me boundless energy.”

On being asked about how she lifts her spirits on days that don’t feel quite right, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress revealed that she turns to the soothing world of art and nature.

“On such days, I find a lot of peace in creating art or spending time with my plants. There’s something incredibly grounding about watching something grow, whether it’s a canvas filling up with color or a new leaf sprouting. It’s my way of reconnecting with the present moment. I also enjoy reading. Books have a way of transporting you to a different world, offering comfort or perspective when you need it the most.”

While Divyanka has earned widespread love and recognition for her work on screen, the actress recently shared a thoughtful revelation about what path she might have taken if not acting. The actress mentioned, “Yes, I’ve thought about it quite often. If not acting, I see myself in a role that involves serving the nation or the people directly, maybe in the Army, forest services, or even Indian public services. There’s always been a strong sense of duty within me, a desire to contribute meaningfully to society. I think that drive to serve would’ve shaped my path, no matter the profession.”

Divyanka Tripathi also shared that the love she receives humbles her and is something she never takes for granted. What’s helped her stay connected with people over the years, she believes, is her authenticity — remaining the same person whether she’s in the spotlight or away from it.

The ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actress also attributed her lasting impression to a few simple but powerful values: staying grounded, respecting others, and allowing her work to speak for itself. Tripathi feels that consistency in character and being genuine create a meaningful impact on people.

