Nani Comments on Tier-1 Hero Tag and 100 Crore Box Office League

On Monday, the trailer for HIT Third Case received widespread applause from all audiences. The 3-minute video provides an exact description of what audiences can expect in the theatres around the movie. Laced with violence, Sailesh Kolanu seems to have perfectly blended his typical investigative thriller with bloodshed and action sequences for Nani fans to enjoy. The trailer looked entirely different from the franchise's previous two movies, and that says a lot about what fans can expect walking into the theatres on the 1st of May.

After the trailer launch in Vizag, Nani took a flight to Hyderabad, where the first question he received had nothing to do with the movie. With Dasara, Saripodha Sanivaram, and Hi Nanna, Nani has proved that he can entertain Telugu audiences across genres and score 100-crore blockbusters as well. So, from a trade point of view, Nani is now a Tier-1 hero. When asked about his reaction to this development, Nani dismissed it, stating that categorising heroes and their stardoms into tiers is a logical mistake.

Nani has consistently expressed his desire to avoid becoming a Tier-1 or Tier-2 hero. He just wants to make excellent cinema and keep pushing the boundaries of Tollywood with unique content. That's what he has been delivering since Jersey.

In a long response, the actor revealed that he didn't know who started this tier war, and it's unfortunate that this practice is being continued. He also called for the complete abolition of this tier system to improve Telugu cinema. At present, many Telugu heroes are aiming to deliver 100 crore blockbusters and picking scripts that can help them achieve this goal. That's the amount of pressure they are facing, thanks to the 100-crore club.

Nani aims to eliminate this, and his response at the launch of the HIT-3 trailer reveals his unique thought process, setting him apart from most Telugu heroes.