Allu Arjun’s Sooseki from Pushpa 2 Performed by Shreya Ghoshal at IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony - Watch Video

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicked off in grand style on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The opening ceremony was a star-studded event with numerous celebrities and cricketers, making it a visual treat for fans. The 18th season of the IPL began with excitement, featuring special performances by popular stars like Disha Patani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Shreya Ghoshal.

One of the standout moments of the evening was when Shreya Ghoshal performed the hit Telugu song "Sooseki" from the movie Pushpa 2. This track, featuring Allu Arjun, became an instant crowd favorite, especially among Allu Arjun's fans, who were thrilled to hear their hero's song at the iconic venue. Fans celebrated passionately, and the video of this performance quickly went viral on social media.

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony on March 22 was a perfect blend of cricket, Telugu music, and star power, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting the thrilling matches to follow.