Radhikka Madan vibes to Ranbir Kapoor’s song as she reunites with family in Delhi

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Radhikka Madan took to social media to share a joyful moment as she reunited with her family in Delhi.

In a heartwarming video, she could be seen vibing to Ranbir Kapoor’s song ‘Sheher Mein’ from his film “Rockstar,” capturing the essence of the special occasion. The actress, who has been busy with her professional commitments, took some time off to reconnect with her loved ones, and the fun-filled moment quickly captured the attention of her fans.

Sharing the heartfelt clip, the 'Angrezi Medium' actress wrote, “Pack up, I need to go home.” In the video, Radhika is seen sharing precious moments with her family and the little kids. From playing games to enjoying a fun round of the statue game, the actress is fully immersed in the joy of spending time with her loved ones. The video also features Radhika getting a haircut and indulging in some delicious Delhi food, making the reunion even more memorable.

Last week, the Shiddat actress honored her late co-star Irrfan Khan with a special post, as their film Angrezi Medium completed its fifth anniversary of release. Radhika shared a few BTS stills from the sets of the film along with a heartwarming note that read, “The "Tarika" in me is still alive! This little girl with big dreams in her eyes, the drive to conquer the world and take on anything that life offers her! An outsider is always looking for that one opportunity, and THIS was my opportunity. I can never thank @homster and @maddockfilms enough for this.”

“#5yearsOfAngreziMedium. Always remembering you fondly @irrfan sir. Ps- The last picture was clicked in the morning today. Yes, I still have Tarika's glasses,” she added.

Her post featured some rare behind-the-scenes photos from the film. She also shared a picture of a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan, complimenting her performance in the movie.

On the work front, Radhikka Madan was last seen in the film "Sarfira," where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar.

