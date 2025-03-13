Rashmika Mandanna Emerges as Box Office Queen: Mints Rs 3,300 Crore in 2 years

Rashmika Mandanna has become the talk of the town with her recent string of blockbuster hits. The 28-year-old actress has emerged as a force to be reckoned with at the box office, with her last three films collectively earning over Rs 3300 crore worldwide.

Rashmika's blockbuster box office success is not restricted to a single industry alone. She has been successful in both the Telugu and Hindi film industries, with her movies shattering collection records in both languages. Her latest movies, Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Chhaava, have all been huge blockbusters, with Pushpa 2 collecting Rs 812 crore net in Hindi, Animal collecting Rs 503 crore, and Chhaava already collecting Rs 532 crore.

Rashmika's box office success is not only restricted to the profits of her films. She has also emerged as one of the most in-demand actresses in the industry, with several leading filmmakers and actors eager to collaborate with her. Her rise in the industry is a reflection of her dedication and hard work.

Rashmika's future films such as Salman Khan's Sikandar, Maddock's horror-comedy Thama, and pan-India actioner Kubera are eagerly awaited and are sure to drive her box office gross higher. With her impressive box office performance and rising popularity, Rashmika Mandanna has become the new box office queen of Bollywood.

