Sakshi Malik's Shocking Allegations on BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh

Indian star wrestler Sakshi Malik has stunned everyone with an allegation of sexual harassment against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP, Brijbhushan Singh.

In her book autobiography "Witness", Malik has revealed that Singh had made unwanted advances towards her during the 2021 Asian Junior Championship in Kazakhstan. According to reports, Singh had called Malik to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the match with her but tried to touch her inappropriately.

Malik, in her memoir, has stated that initially, she took it as a genuine conversation, but soon understood the malice of intent from Singh. She pushed him away, got up from the room, and ran out.

This is not the first such harassment Malik faced. In the memoir, she wrote about another shocking incident from childhood when her tuition teacher allegedly molested her.

Also read: Harsha Sai : Seeks Telangana High Court's Intervention

It is a very serious issue. That is why I took this stand," Malik said regarding her statements after a massive protest by women wrestlers in Delhi earlier this year protesting against Singh and other officials of the Wrestling Federation for sexual misconduct.

Even after the allegations, Singh's protégé Sanjay Singh was elected as the new chief of the Wrestling Federation which compelled Malik to announce her retirement from wrestling.

Possibly the best-known Indian wrestler to have won a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics is Sakshi Malik. With bold words saying that she had faced sexual harassment, the present times call for a safer space for women athletes as well as strength in support systems.

Also read: SSMB29 : Rajamouli Confirms Increased Animal Presence in his Next

Sakshi Malik, Brijbhushan Singh, Indian Wrestling, Wrestling Federation of India, Women's Sports, Autobiography Witness, Women Empowerment, Sports Controversy, Indian Sports, Olympic Medalist, Women's Rights, Harassment Allegations, Wrestling Federation Controversy, Indian women wrestlers harassment, Wrestling Federation of India scandal, Sakshi Malik autobiography revelations, Brijbhushan Singh harassment allegations, Women's sports safety in India.

Also read: Pushpa 2: The Rule, Creates History with ₹1065 Crore Pre-Release Business.