YouTuber Harsha Sai Seeks Telangana High Court's Intervention

YouTuber Harsha Sai has moved to the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail after a case was registered against him by the Narsingi police for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a young woman from the film industry.

Allegations Against Harsha Sai

The victim alleged that Harsha Sai, who is also an actor, exploited her under the pretext of love, took her nude photos, and blackmailened her. The police booked him under sections 328, 376(2), 354, and 376E.

Background of the Case

Harsha Sai was producing and acting in a film, which led to disagreements over copyright issues. It is suspected that he targeted the young woman due to these disputes.

Investigation and Next Steps

The victim underwent medical tests at a local hospital in Kondapur. Harsha Sai has been absconding since the case was registered, and the police have already issued lookout notices. Today, the court will hear his petition seeking anticipatory bail.

The case has sparked widespread attention, highlighting concerns about exploitation and harassment in the film industry. The court's decision will be crucial in determining Harsha Sai's fate.

